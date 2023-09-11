Shoplifter charged with 4 felonies at Georgia Chevron station

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — A metro Atlanta woman who police say stole less than $10 from a Fayetteville Chevron station ended up with four felony charges, according to The Fayetteville Citizen.

Mbeti Ndonga, 40, was arrested on September 3 at the Chevron on S. Jeff David Drive.

Ndonga was initially given a misdemeanor shoplifting charge, the Citizen reported.

When police tried to arrest her, Ndonga struck three officers several times and tried to get out of her handcuffs, according to the Citizen.

Those crimes led to three counts of simple battery against an officer and one count of obstruction of an officer, all of which are felonies.

