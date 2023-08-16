Shooting reported at south Georgia high school

Richmond County sheriff’s deputies responded to Josey High School in Augusta on Wednesday following reports of a shooting on the school’s campus.

According to The Augusta Chronicle, the sheriff’s office sent out a news release at noon Wednesday, asking parents to report to Josey High School’s football stadium to reunite with their children.

Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree said a victim suffered a gunshot wound to the finger.

Authorities are still looking for the suspected shooter.

The victim and the shooter are both believed to be students who got into an altercation that escalated into gunfire, 95.5 WSB’s Sabrina Cupit reports.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

Stay with 95.5 WSB for more on this developing story.

©2023 Cox Media Group