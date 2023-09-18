Shooting near DeKalb County hotel leaves one man hospitalized

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are investigating a shooting near a DeKalb County hotel.

Brookhaven police said officers received reports of a person shot near the Hilton Garden Inn Atlanta Perimeter Center on Lake Hearn Drive Northeast.

When officers arrived, they located one person who had been shot.

The victim was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. His identity has not been released.

Authorities have not said if anyone has been taken into custody in connection to the shooting.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation.





