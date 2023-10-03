Shooting involving Lawrenceville officer shuts down busy Gwinnett road

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Lawrenceville police confirmed one of its officers was involved in a shooting on Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened on West Pike Street near Old Norcross Road. A department spokesman did not say what led up to the shooting, but said no officers were hurt.

At this time, police have not confirmed if someone was shot by the officer or if the officer discharged his or her weapon toward someone.

West Pike Street will be closed from Old Norcross Road to Langley Drive during the investigation.

Lawrenceville police said it has requested for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to take over the scene.

