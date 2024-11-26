Local

Bond granted for accused Midtown Four Seasons Hotel shooter

Jay Steven Berger, Four Seasons barricade suspect

MIDTOWN ATLANTA — The man accused of shooting at SWAT officers from a balcony at the Four Seasons Hotel in Midtown Atlanta last month is granted bond by a Fulton county judge. 70-year old ophthalmologist Jay Berger has been held at the Fulton County Jail since the October 29th shooting. Bond is set today at $101,000.

Berger’s lawyer says his client was suffering a mental health crisis during the hours long standoff with Atlanta police.

One officer was injured when he was struck in the face by a bullet fragment.

