Shoe floating in Lake Lanier leads crews to find 76-year-old man who drowned

Authorities found a man who had drowned in Lake Lanier Wednesday night.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources told Channel 2 Action News that a 76-year-old man was found dead in the lake near Keith Bridge Park.

The man, identified as Jim Hansard of Gainesville, was last seen around lunchtime at his dock and hadn’t been seen in more than nine hours, according to officials.

A friend of Hansard saw the man’s golf cart at the dock and saw a shoe floating nearby.

A short time later, game wardens found Hansard in 13 feet of water.

This is the second person who has drowned in Lake Lanier in 2024.

The other, 74-year-old Matthew Mayo, drowned after the seat of his boat became unbolted from the floor and he fell into the water.


