Sheriff’s office releases photo of deputy killed after hours-long standoff in Paulding County

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A sheriff’s office is mourning the loss of one of their own after a domestic dispute ended in gunfire.

Paulding County investigators were called to a domestic dispute Saturday night.

Bullets began flying at deputies, moments after they stepped out of their patrol car, with one of the deputies being shot.

They say the suspect, who has not been identified, was barricaded inside the Harmony Creek subdivision.

The suspect died from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

During a news conference, Sheriff Gary Gulledge identified Brandon Cunningham, 30, as the deputy killed in the line of duty.

Major Ashley Henson says the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office has never lost a deputy in the line of duty before.

“Tonight has been one of the hardest in the history of the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

Cunningham joined the sheriff’s office in 2020. He leaves behind two kids.

The other victim was the woman involved in the domestic dispute. At one point, she had been allowed to leave the home, but returned to tell deputies she had also been shot. She was taken to the hospital and is currently in the ICU where she is listed as stable.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called to the scene to investigate. The investigation is ongoing.



