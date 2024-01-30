Local

Sheriff’s office investigating who may have stolen thousands in cookie sales from Ga. Girl Scouts

Proceeds from the annual sale, whose 2024 theme is "Unbox the Future," go to help local troops “play a vital role in powering impactful experiences throughout the year, including service projects, troop travel, and even summer camp,” the GSUSA said in a statement.

Sheriff’s office investigating who may have stolen thousands in cookie sales from Ga. Girl Scouts (File Photo) (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images/Getty Images)

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. — The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating who may have stolen about $5,000 worth of cookie sale proceeds from local Girl Scout troops.

A representative from the Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia told WFXG-TV that she took over managing the organization’s bank accounts and found discrepancies in last year’s reports.

She said some of those discrepancies included bank deposits that were never made.

The representative told WFXG that when she confronted the previous person who was in charge of books, some of the money was returned, but she is still finding discrepancies in the records.

There could still be thousands of dollars unaccounted for, according to The Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia.

