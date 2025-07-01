Shelter-in-place ordered after leak at Douglas County food distribution center

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A shelter in place has been ordered for residents and businesses in the area near a Douglas County food distribution center after a reported leak on Tuesday.

Emergency crews responded to the Gordon Foods Plant at 1500 North River Rd. after reports of an ammonia leak.

Douglas County Fire Chief Miles Allen says the leak was strong enough to force employees at the food plant to shelter in place. Everyone in a half a mile radius of the food plant in all directions has also been ordered to shelter.

“We also advise homes and businesses in that area to make sure their windows were closed and their air conditioners were turned off,” said Allen.

There is no word on what caused the leak or when the advisory will be lifted.

According to the CDC, ammonia can be recognized by its strong smell, which is like the smell of rotting fish. Ammonia reacts with strong oxidizers, acids, halogens (including chlorine bleach), and salts of silver, zinc, copper, and other heavy metals.

Some people with asthma or other chronic lung diseases may be more sensitive to breathing ammonia than others, CDC officials add.

The CDC says symptoms of exposure to higher levels of ammonia include the following: