‘She was like a mom to me’: Neighbors react after woman dies in Cobb County house fire

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — WSB has learned more about a deadly fire in Cobb County on Merry Oak Road Wednesday morning.

Investigators identified the elderly woman who died as Nancy Martin.

Three other people who were in the home at the time of the fire are in the hospital.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell spoke with a friend of the family who is still shocked at what happened.

Dole Long said the mother of the child broke her back after she jumped out of a window with her child just before firefighters arrived.

“I can’t imagine what my friends going through,” he said.

Long is trying to process it all, after learning a woman he considers family, didn’t make it.

Martin was inside the home with three others, including a child.

“She was like a mom to me because I lost my mom. She was great. Like anybody’s mom you know what I mean,” Long said.

Neighbors are in a state of shock.

“I knew Nancy she was older like me and I knew she had an autistic child,” Cathy Turner said.

Neighbors said the cries for help were loud and clear.

Sandra Cebada jumped in to help a man she saw near a window.

“I said let me tell you. This is what you need to do. Find a towel, wet it and put it on your face, cover your face I’m going to try to break the window,” Cebada said.

She was not able to get him out.

“I was not able to break the window but I was able to break the screen so he PUT his head out by the time he come back with the wet towel to the window. The. Smoke was black,” she continued.

When firefighters arrived they were able to rescue two others who were inside.

They have no idea how or where inside the home, the fire started.

