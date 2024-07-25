‘Shattered our family:’ Lawyer accused of killing man in road rage hit-and-run granted bond

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Bryan Schmitt, a metro Atlanta attorney whose murder conviction was recently overturned, is preparing to reunite with his family as he faces a second trial.

Schmitt was previously found guilty of running over Hamid Jahangard in a 2019 incident labeled as a deadly road rage case by prosecutors.

Schmitt testified in his own defense at the trial, claiming that he never meant to hit Jahangard with his Mercedes.

Surveillance video showed Jahangard talking on the phone and bouncing a golf ball, which eventually hit Schmitt’s car and sparked the initial argument, which escalated.

In 2022, a jury convicted Schmitt of murder, but in April, the Georgia Supreme Court reversed the conviction, citing a mistake by the judge in jury instructions.

Thursday marked Schmitt’s first return to Fulton County Court since his conviction.

The judge granted Schmitt bond set at half a million dollars with several conditions. Schmitt is expected to be released by the end of next week.

“He’s a liar. He’s a killer and these are undeniable facts,” Jahangard’s daughter, Sahar Jahangard said.

“This loss has shattered our family beyond any word I can tell you. I stand before you today to oppose a bond,” his sister, Roya Jahangard said.

Sarah Bertino, Schmitt’s friend, testified on his behalf, calling him a “gentle soul.”

“He would never hurt anyone on purpose,” Bertino said.

Daniel Gelderman called Schmitt a model citizen and a model soldier.

It’s unclear when the new trial will begin.