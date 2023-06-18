Shaq holds Ride 4 Unity event with Henry County Sheriff’s Office

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Hundreds of people came out to meet NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal and to connect with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday.

This was the third annual Ride 4 Unity event, where the Henry County community came together to celebrate and talk about the issues affecting their community.

The ride started at Warren Holder Park in Locust Grove and ended at Village Park in Ellenwood.

Shaq said there were about 900 different bikes at the event, compared to the 600 last year.

“This is our third annual and we’ve been very successful and God has always blessed us with a beautiful day,” Shaq said.

O’Neal is the director of community relations for the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and helps organize events like this often.

©2023 Cox Media Group