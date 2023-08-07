Severe weather leads to hundreds of canceled flights at Hartsfield-Jackson

Strong to severe storms rolled through metro Atlanta over the weekend, causing mass flight disruptions that persisted to drive hundreds of flight cancellations at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Monday.

Severe weather expected later today could also impede flights throughout the state as storms arrive just in time for the afternoon commute.

WSB Meteorologist Christina Edwards says the Storm Prediction Center has outlined an “Enhanced Risk” for scattered severe storms Monday afternoon. That means the storms will be persistent and widespread, and a few storms will be intense with damaging winds the main impacts from these storms.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports that more than 320 flights were canceled Sunday at Hartsfield-Jackson. “By about 11 a.m. Monday, more than 250 Atlanta flights have already been canceled Monday morning, according to FlightAware.com,” The AJC’s Kelly Yamanouchi adds.

“Airport officials on Monday urged travelers to monitor their flight status with airlines, saying the weather affected flight operations across the Southeast,” Yamanouchi writes.

Wind gusts as high as 50 to 70 mph can be expected this afternoon – this is strong enough to knock down large swaths of trees and powerlines, WSB’s Christina Edwards explains. “Please travel carefully this afternoon, and be aware widespread power outages may also be an issue for the metro Atlanta area,” Edwards adds.

Hot and humid air will be in place over north Georgia, which is favorable for thunderstorms to develop. “These storms will eventually form a long line – a squall line – that will bring torrential rainfall as well as damaging winds to the Metro Atlanta area between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.,” Edwards confirms.

