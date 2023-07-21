Severe storms leave destructive path, widespread outages across north Georgia

ATLANTA — Severe storms moving through north Georgia on Thursday left a destructive path.

The storms caused the outside wall of a gym in Calhoun to collapse Thursday afternoon. The Calhoun Police Department said thankfully, no one was injured but officers were asking people to avoid the area.

Trees have been uprooted across north Georgia and the storms also dumped hail in parts of the region.

A spokesperson with the Hall County Government says the area experienced widespread impacts from downed trees – approximately 50 – and power lines, along with an estimated 16,000 associated power outages at one point.

>> Read the latest content from WSB Meteorologist Christina Edwards here

As of 6 a.m. Friday, Jackson EMC said they had more than 6,100 outages, with the most in Hall County. Sawnee EMC reported 12,500 customers without power across Forsyth, Hall, Cherokee and Dawson counties.

Georgia Power reported tens of thousands of customers without power as of 6 a.m. Friday. The counties impacted the most are Clarke County with 13,435 customers, Forsyth County with 6,953 customers and Cherokee County with 5,018 customers.

Georgia EMC reports 19,378 customers in its metro counties don’t have power with another 13,947 customers in the north Georgia region without power.

>> Download the WSB Radio App to stay up to date on the weather in your area here





©2023 Cox Media Group