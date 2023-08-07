Local

Severe storm causes tree to fall on house Georgia couple bought just 2 weeks ago

Tree on new couple's house (GoFundMe)

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A couple is asking for help after family members say a tree fell on their new house.

According to a fundraiser set up by the family, Sabrina and Rodney Crawford bought their new house two and a half weeks ago in Paulding County.

The family said the house marked a reset for the couple as the year had been full of challenges due to Sabrina losing her dad and job.

To get homeowners insurance, the couple needed to make several repairs within the home. Family members did not say what those repairs were.

During severe storms that moved through north Georgia Sunday, a tree in front of the house fell across the structure and crashed into the ceiling.

The family said they have not determined how severe the damage is.

“Anyone that knows Nina knows she will give the shirt off her back and has a million times,” the fundraiser said.

The fundraiser did not say if anyone was injured in the incident.


©2023 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!