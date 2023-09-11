Several metro fire departments participate in annual stair climb in remembrance of 9/11

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Monday marks the 22nd anniversary of the September 11 attacks on America and communities across the country are pausing to mark the solemn occasion.

For many people, the pain is a constant presence. One we cannot and should not forget.

For the ninth year, firefighters and first responders gathered at Stone Mountain to make the hike to the top.

The annual climb with firefighters in full gear is to remember the anniversary of 9/11 and honor those lost.

A couple hundred or more firefighters, joined by police, military members, and other first responders, walk up the mile trail to the top of Stone Mountain, mirroring the 110 floor-trek many took up the Twin Towers on Sept. 11, 2001.

“Just bring some teamwork and camaraderie and it’s grown,” Division Chief Keith Harris of the Fayetteville Fire Department told Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach.

“We’ve had great support throughout the community and every year it’s great,” Harris added.

The Stone Mountain climb started nine years ago with just a handful of Fayetteville firefighters turning up in full gear, feeling every step.

“(A) little bit more difficult, but more realistic, representative of what those people had to go through in the towers, climb they had to make,” said Battalion Chef William Roberts of DeKalb County Fire Rescue.

Lt. Bruce Carpenter of Riverdale Fire Department added that is part of what they gather for: “Good cardio, stay in good shape as a firefighter, able to do your job just in case you have to save and rescue some people.”

Firefighters from Woodstock participated for the first time with one of their now-retired brothers from the department, fighting terminal esophageal cancer.

“It’s more of a blessing to have each and every day to share with my friends and family and more than anything prove to myself that I can still do this with them,” said retired firefighter, David Gray.

Departments from all over the metro including Alpharetta, Peachtree City, Loganville, and as far away as Jones County showed up. There may be even more next year for the 23rd anniversary.









