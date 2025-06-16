Several Gwinnett County polling locations change ahead of special election

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Ahead of the special election, Gwinnett County officials are notifying voters about changes to several polling locations.

Effective immediately, officials say several polling locations across Gwinnett County are changing.

Gwinnett County Voter Registrations and Elections officials say voters who are impacted will receive a mailed precinct card with their new voting location.

Polling location changes are as follows:

Precinct 003:

Former Location: Hebron Baptist Church, Dacula

New Location: Dacula United Methodist Church, 2655 Fence Road NE, Dacula

Precinct 022:

Former Location: Peachtree Corners Presbyterian Church, Norcross

New Location: Peachtree Elementary School, 5995 Crooked Creek Road, Peachtree Corners

Precinct 025:

Former Location: Sugar Hill Church, Sugar Hill

New Location: Calvary Assembly Church of God, 1132 Buford Highway, Sugar Hill

Precinct 048:

Former Location: Gas South District, Lawrenceville

New Location: Mason Elementary School, 3030 Bunten Road, Duluth

Precinct 064:

Former Location: Voice of Faith, Stone Mountain

New Location: Mountain Park United Methodist Church, 1405 Rockbridge Road, Stone Mountain

Precinct 081:

Former Location: Church of Christ Snellville, Lawrenceville

New Location: W.C. Britt Elementary School, 2503 Skyland Drive, Snellville

Precinct 090:

Former Location: C3 Church, Lawrenceville

New Location: Fairview Presbyterian Church, 857 Duluth Highway, Lawrenceville

Precinct 096:

Former Location: Yugal Kunj Radha Krishna Temple, Lawrenceville

New Location: B.B. Harris Elementary School, 3123 Claiborne Drive NW, Duluth

Precinct 101:

Former Location: Hope Street Fellowship, Atlanta

New Location: Winters Chapel United Methodist Church, 5105 Winters Chapel Road, Atlanta

Precinct 104:

Former Location: Lenora Park Gym, Snellville

New Location: Evangel Community Church, 3857 Centerville Rosebud Road, Snellville

Precinct 133:

Former Location: Dacula Park Activity Building, Dacula

New Location: Dyer Elementary School, 1707 Hurricane Shoals Road NE, Dacula

Precinct 136:

Former Location: North Metro First Baptist Church, Lawrenceville

New Location: Philadelphia Romanian Church, 581 Old Peachtree Road NE, Lawrenceville

Precinct 149:

Former Location: Gwinnett Christian Life Assembly of God, Lawrenceville

New Location: Gwinnett Church of Christ, 1736 Sever Road, Lawrenceville

Residents can also find their assigned polling place at the Georgia Secretary of State’s My Voter Page.