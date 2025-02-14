Local

Several Forsyth couples tie the knot this Valentine’s Day

By Austin Eller
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA — Some Forsyth County couples are not only feeling the love this Valentine’s Day, but also hearing wedding bells.

It’s a busy day at Forsyth County’s probate court, where several couples are tying the knot. Probate Judge Daisy Weeks-Marisko says it’s the third year they’ve offered free wedding ceremonies to celebrate the day.

Weeks-Marisko says they started this tradition several years ago after the pandemic, when many couples delayed or canceled their weddings.

She says they average about 15 weddings every Valentine’s Day.

The judge says they always love to hear the stories of those getting married and calls it one of the best days of the year.


