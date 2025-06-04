Several floors of Atlanta federal building closed after ruptured water line causes leak

ATLANTA — Nearly a dozen floors of an Atlanta federal building have been impacted after a water line on the 16th floor ruptured on Wednesday.

A ruptured chilled water line caused a significant leak which sent massive amounts of water running down the side of the Sam Nunn Atlanta Federal Center.

Officials say a total of 11 floors were impacted.

The sixth floor to the 16th floor will be closed until Friday and employees on the impacted floors will work remotely.

The leak has been stopped, officials say.