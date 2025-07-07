Several crashes, boating incidents reported during holiday weekend in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Public Safety reported hundreds of citations for distracted or impaired drivers and many boating incidents during the July 4th holiday weekend.

During the holiday period between July 3 and July 6, Georgia officials say 610 distracted drivers were cited, 433 DUIs were issued, and 203 crashes were reported across the state.

Among the 203 crashes reported, 13 were fatal, officials add.

During the weekend, officials say the latest fatality count includes a deadly crash in the city of South Fulton and a double fatal crash in Hall County on July 5th, according to state troopers.

Georgia authorities say nearly 100 people were injured in car crashes during the extended holiday period.

According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Friday alone accounted for 13 boating-related incidents, resulting in one confirmed drowning, a possible second death, and 18 injuries.

Another seven people were injured in a separate boat explosion near Lake Lanier.

Several drownings and three boating fatalities were reported, according to the Georgia DNR. In addition, officials say 27 were cited for boating under the influence across Georgia.