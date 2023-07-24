Local

Several businesses damaged after gunfire erupts on busy stretch of Buford Highway

Brookhaven shots fired investigation

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Police are investigating after gunfire erupted on a busy stretch of Buford Highway in Brookhaven.

Brookhaven police confirmed that officers responded to a shots fired call around 5:45 a.m. Monday. Observers spotted at least a dozen evidence markers in the middle of the road.

There was also damage to several nearby businesses, including broken windows at a Waffle House and dentist office.

Police on the scene recovered shell casings in a parking lot and in the roadway. At this time, no injuries have been reported.

