Several businesses damaged after gunfire erupts on busy stretch of Buford Highway

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Police are investigating after gunfire erupted on a busy stretch of Buford Highway in Brookhaven.

Brookhaven police confirmed that officers responded to a shots fired call around 5:45 a.m. Monday. Observers spotted at least a dozen evidence markers in the middle of the road.

There was also damage to several nearby businesses, including broken windows at a Waffle House and dentist office.

Police on the scene recovered shell casings in a parking lot and in the roadway. At this time, no injuries have been reported.

©2023 Cox Media Group