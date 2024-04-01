Several arrests made in North Georgia drug busts during ‘Operation Rolling Hills’

A joint drug investigation dubbed “Operation Rolling Hills” resulted in seven arrests across north Georgia last month.

Authorities with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office, White County Sheriff’s Office, and the Georgia State Patrol reportedly all worked together on “Operation Rolling Hills”.

The GBI had recently received information that Dwayne Beck, 42, of Cleveland, Georgia, had active arrest warrants and was trafficking methamphetamine.

On March 22, law enforcement located Beck in White County. After a short car chase, he was arrested for his warrants.

Beck was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, felon in possession of a firearm, fleeing and attempting to elude, and driving under the influence.

After his arrest, search warrants were subsequently executed at a home in Gainesville.

Ashley Ingram, 32, of Gainesville, was arrested at that home.

On March 27, Christopher Lee Frazier, 36, of Cleveland, Georgia, was arrested for violation of probation and charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

On that same day, Siarrah Ferrar, 31, of Gainesville, was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, Mashelia Martin was charged with simple battery, Preston Lee Esco, 36, of Cleveland, Georgia, was charged with violation of probation, and Michael Anthony Jones, 36, of Cleveland, Georgia was arrested for failure to appear.

