Serial peeping Tom suspect captured after numerous incidents in DeKalb County

By WSBTV

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A serial peeping Tom suspect was arrested in DeKalb County after he was spotted in the Tucker area.

Police said the suspect was spotted in the area of Lawrenceville Highway and Northlake Parkway. He was wanted on numerous peeping Tom incidents in the Valley Brook community.

“The suspect was even wearing the same clothing as seen in videos and photos from the previous incidents,” police said.

The suspect, who wasn’t identified, was quickly taken into custody and charged with five counts of peeping Tom. He’s currently at the DeKalb County jail.

Anyone with information on other possible incidents is asked to call the Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.

