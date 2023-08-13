‘Senseless and random act of violence;’ Man recovering after being shot in Cook Out drive-thru

ATLANTA — A man is recovering after being shot multiple times while sitting in the drive-thru of a southeast Atlanta restaurant this week.

According to a fundraiser created by his family, Shawn Brotherton was shot multiple times while waiting to get food at Cook Out on Moreland Avenue on Aug. 8.

“It was a senseless and random act of violence that has left our entire family in shock and disbelief,” the family wrote.

Atlanta police said a man approached the victim’s car and opened fire as he sat in the drive-thru lane.

The Carroll County Police Department told Atlanta Police the suspect, identified as Julian Flakes, was in the area and had threatened to harm himself and others.

After being shot, the fundraiser said Brotherton managed to drive himself across the street to a nearby gas station to find help.

“Shawn is a remarkable individual, known for his kind-hearted nature and carefree spirit. He has always been the life of the party, bringing joy and laughter to everyone around him. His infectious smile and positive energy have touched the lives of countless people,” his family wrote. “It breaks our hearts to see such a vibrant soul face such adversity.”

Since being shot, Brotherton has undergone two surgeries and has another one scheduled.

Flakes was found near the back of the restaurant and arrested without any incident, police say.

The shooting is still under investigation.

“The road to recovery will be long and arduous, but we remain hopeful and determined to support him every step of the way,” his family said.





