Senator Warnock calls for unity as he speaks at opening night of Democratic National Convention

CHICAGO — The Democratic National Convention kicked off on Monday in Chicago and Georgia U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock took the stage during the first night of the convention.

Warnock called out former President Donald Trump and called on Americans to stand together.

“Donald Trump is a plague on the American conscience,” he said.

The last minutes of Warnock’s speech caused the crowd to roar with cheers as Senator Warnock spoke about youth safety in the City of Atlanta and the youth across the world.

In a passionate tone to the crowd, Warnock said, “I need my neighbor’s children to be ok, so my children can be ok.”

He went on to speak about the poor children in inner-city Atlanta and other areas of the world, including Gaza, Ukraine, Palestine, Israel and more.

“I need children on both sides of the track to be ok,” he said as the crowd applauded and cheered. “Because we are all God’s children.”

As the crowd continued to cheer, he called for unity and encouraged people to work together.

“Let’s work together,” he said. “Let’s pray together. Let’s stand together. Let’s heal together!”

Vice President Kamala Harris also made her first appearance at the DNC thanking President Joe Biden after he took the stage as he ended the first night of the DNC with a speech.



