Senate voting underway on President Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” as Sen. Warnock voices opposition

Sen. Raphael Warnock
By WSB Radio News Staff

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Senate has started voting on President Trump’s tax and spending plan, known as the “Big Beautiful Bill,” with a goal to pass it before the July 4 deadline.

Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock is among those opposing the legislation, raising concerns about the impact of potential cuts to essential programs.

“I submit that a budget is not just a fiscal document, a budget is a moral document; show me your budget and I’ll show you who you think matters and who doesn’t,” Warnock said during remarks on the Senate floor.

Warnock expressed particular concern over the bill’s effects on seniors, children, and rural hospitals in Georgia. He warned that under the current plan, those hospitals would be forced to survive on “scraps.” The bill includes tax cuts and spending reductions.

The president is pushing for the bill to be passed by July 4, but it must first clear the Senate and then return to the House before it can reach his desk.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story

