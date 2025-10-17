Semi-truck driver charged in killing family of 8 in I-85 Jackson County crash granted bond

JACKSON COUNTY, GA — The driver charged in a crash that killed eight members of Gwinnett County family on I-85 is now out of jail.

A judge previously set bond at $98,000 for Kane Hammock.

He’s charged with eight counts of misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter, one count of misdemeanor feticide and several traffic violations.

The Georgia State Patrol says Hammock was driving a semi-truck that crashed into the back of a van causing a chain reaction crash involving several cars, including a Furkids van transporting almost 40 cats.

All eight people in the van died, including five children.