Security guard killed by stray bullet fired during Midtown car break-in

ATLANTA — A man is dead after officials say he was struck by a stray bullet in midtown Atlanta.

Atlanta police said officers received reports of shots fired in a parking deck on Spring Street just after 2 a.m. Monday.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 30s who had been shot and killed.

Police confirmed the victim was a security guard doing his rounds at the adjacent parking deck when he was shot. His name has not been released.

According to the investigation, several people left a club and were returning to their car when they interrupted someone breaking into the vehicle.

After they confronted the individual, shots were fired. Police have not determined who fired the gun.

The victim, who was at the property next to the parking deck, was struck by the gunfire and was killed.

Police have not said if anyone has been taken into custody.

The investigation remains ongoing.

