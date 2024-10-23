Secretary of State gives update on early voting

Early voting numbers continue to set records.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger gave an update in a press conference on Wednesday morning saying the numbers will reach 2 million “by lunchtime.”

Raffensperger said that nearly 27 percent of registered Georgia voters have already early voted and the number of early voters had reached 1.9 million.

In Metro Atlanta, Fayette, and Forsyth Counties have the highest numbers at 36 percent of voters already casting ballots.

According to the Secretary of State’s website, white voters made up the largest share of the total number of votes so far at just over 31 percent followed by black voters at nearly 25 percent.

Slightly more women than men have already voted. Early voting continues through Nov. 1.



