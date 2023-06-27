Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to testify for special counsel

ATLANTA — Georgia’s Secretary of State is expected to sit for an interview on Wednesday with investigators in special counsel Jack Smith’s office, Channel 2 Action News has learned.

Smith, who is overseeing the Justice Department’s investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election, issued subpoenas to election officials in Georgia and states across the country in late 2022 for communications with or involving Trump, his 2020 campaign aides, and a list of Trump allies involved in his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Among those communications is the now-infamous phone call between Trump and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

During the phone call, Trump asked Raffensperger to find nearly 12,000 votes following the 2020 election, after Trump lost the state to President Joe Biden.

“All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have,” Trump said on the call. “Because we won the state.”

The call lasted more than an hour between Trump, Raffensperger, his attorney Ryan Germany and White House senior staff members.

Trump repeatedly criticized how Raffensperger ran Georgia’s elections, claiming without evidence that the state’s 16 electoral votes were wrongly given to Biden.

Trump also repeatedly talked about surveillance video at State Farm Arena, which the Secretary of State’s Office walked WSB through frame-by-frame.

During the call, Trump also continued his criticism of Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp for not doing more to help him win the state.

