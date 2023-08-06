Second suspect sought in abduction of murdered Rockdale County mother

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - — Rockdale County Sheriff Office is searching for a second suspect connected to the murder of a Conyers mother reported missing last month.

Rockdale County Sheriff Eric Levett confirmed deputies located the missing mother’s body in South Fulton County Friday and arrested her husband, Donell Anderson, hours later.

Imani Roberson disappeared July 16. She had just given birth weeks earlier and was having dinner with her mother.

Deputies said Roberson let the two oldest children spend the night with their grandmother while she took the two youngest home with her.

Her mother, Clarine Andujar-Wite, called police when she failed to answer calls the next day.

“When I couldn’t reach Imani almost three weeks ago, I knew something was wrong,” said Andujar-Wite.

On July 17, deputies filed an incident report. Sheriff Levett said deputies obtained a search warrant to go inside Roberson’s home on Plantation Boulevard in Conyers on July 19.

That is when deputies said they discovered blood and evidence of foul play.

By July 28, deputies had located her SUV 30 miles away, burnt inside and out.

Sheriff Levett said Aug. 4, dogs located Roberson’s body about two miles from the car location.

Hours later, WSB Tonight was there when SWAT swooped into a Southwest Atlanta apartment complex to arrest the husband.

Levett said a medical examiner would have to confirm the cause and exact date of death.

He said the search is not over. Now, deputies are looking for a second suspect in the murder case. He had this to say to anyone protecting them:

“If they know something, if they heard something, they should not wait for us to come to you because it could be a bad outcome for you, and it’s easier for you to come to us and tell us what you know,” said Levett.

Roberson parents are now caring for her four children. The youngest are one-month-old and three-years-old.

“This family is going to need a lot of counseling and a lot of support,” said Levett.

Deputies said they have been called to the family’s Planation Boulevard home before. The latest domestic violence call came in to the 911 center in June.

“We have had about four to five murders this year, and every last one of them have been domestic family violence relatable,” said Levett. “If there’s anyone that’s out here that’s involved in a toxic relationship, whether you’re receiving mental abuse, verbal abuse and physical abuse, it is not worth staying quiet.”

