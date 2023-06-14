Local

Second suspect in deadly Rockdale Co. shooting arrested in New York

Mikle Talyzin

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — The second suspect in a deadly May 13 shooting, where a man was shot three times in the head, has been arrested.

With assistance from the New York Police Department, 28-year-old Mikle Talyzin, was arrested on Wednesday.

The other suspect, 19-year-old Ryan Mulqueen, was arrested on May 23.

On May 13, police responded to a “trouble call” at a home on Fountain Crest Drive around 2:30 p.m.

When deputies entered the home, they found a 45-year-old man who appeared to have been shot in the head three times.

The man died from his injuries about a week later.

Both Mulqueen and Talyzin are charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, murder, malice murder, and home invasion.

