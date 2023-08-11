Local

Second mistrial declared in case of man accused of killing friend, dumping body in Gwinnett park

Tori Lang Tori Lang was found dead in a Gwinnett County park. (WSB-TV)

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A mistrial has been declared in the trial of a man accused of killing his best friend in Gwinnett County for the second time.

Tori Lang, 18, was found dead in a Gwinnett County park two years ago. Not long after, DeKalb County police recovered her burned-out car discovered not far from the park.

After many months of investigation, police finally charged her “best friend,” Austin Ford, with murder and assault.

Earlier this year, a jury could not come to a unanimous verdict on the murder charge and a mistrial was declared.

WSB was in the courtroom on Friday afternoon as the second trial also ended in a mistrial.

Prosecutors will decide next week if they will try Ford for the murder for a third time.

©2023 Cox Media Group

