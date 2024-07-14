Second Gentleman’s Atlanta event postponed

ATLANTA — Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff’s trip to Atlanta has been postponed.

On Monday, Emhoff and actor BD Wong were set to hold a roundtable event in Gwinnett County for the AANHPIs for Biden-Harris initiative, a focused effort to reach Asian Americans, native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders.

Emhoff had planned to discuss lowering healthcare costs.

On Sunday, the White House announced that the roundtable would be rescheduled. There was no immediate update as to when the event would take place.

The announcement comes hours after former President Donald Trump was injured in an apparent assassination attempt Saturday as he began speaking at a campaign rally in Western Pennsylvania.

One bystander was killed and two others were seriously injured.

It is the first assassination attempt made on a sitting president or presidential candidate since 1981.