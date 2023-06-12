Second bridge over Georgia 400 set to close Monday morning for demolition

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — On Monday morning, Pitts Road bridge is set to close starting at 5 a.m. The goal is to remove and replace the bridge with a wider bridge that is safer for those walking across.

“I’ve been driving the alternate route for a couple of days to get familiar with the extra time it’s going to take to get back and forth,” said Demetre Kimbrough. “It’s going to happen. So, we just have to deal with it.”

Georgia Department of Transportation’s (GDOT) plan is to replace three aging bridges that cross Georgia SR 400: Pitts Road, Roberts Drive and Kimball Bridge Road, Pitts Road, and Roberts Drive are in Sandy Springs.

Kimball Bridge Road is in Alpharetta.

According to GDOT, the following accommodations will be made:

Pitts Road Bridge will be replaced and widened with a raised profile to allow for a 12-foot, multiuse path on the south side, a sidewalk on the north side, as well as interior barrier walls on both the north and south sides separating pedestrians from the two travel lanes. There is a local agreement with the City of Sandy Springs for bridge aesthetics.

Roberts Drive Bridge will be replaced and widened with a raised profile to allow for a 12-foot, multiuse path on the south side, a sidewalk on the north side, and an interior barrier wall on the south side separating pedestrians from the travel lanes. There is a local agreement with the City of Sandy Springs for bridge aesthetics.

Kimball Bridge Road Bridge will be replaced with a raised profile, increased from two to four lanes with a median, a multiuse path on the north side, and a sidewalk on the south side. There is a local agreement with the City of Alpharetta for bridge aesthetics.

The Kimball Bridge Overpass project began in May and is expected to be completed next year.

Over the weekend, the plan was to remove the bridge running over 400. Demolition was on pause Sunday night.

However, crews closed the northbound side of the highway Friday and Saturday nights from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

ICYMI starting around 5 AM Monday, June 12 Pitts Road closing over SR 400 for 1️⃣ year @SandySpringsGA





