Search warrant at Georgia home leads to 5 arrested, including 18-year-old murder suspect

CRISP COUNTY, Ga. — A search warrant at a home in Crisp County led to authorities arresting five people, including a murder suspect.

In a joint investigation, the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office along with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation were searching for a murder suspect from Ocilla, Georgia.

This led Crisp County deputies to conduct a search warrant at a home on 15th Street in Cordele, Georgia.

According to authorities, the alleged murder suspect, 18-year-old Halique Jordan of Ocilla, was arrested and taken to Irwin County.

Crisp County deputies also arrested Tremecius Hicks, 48, of Cordele, for possession of cocaine, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, four counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a housing project and two counts of possession of controlled substance within 1,000 feet of schools.

Tyjae Taylor, 24, of Vienna, Georgia was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a housing project, two counts of possession of controlled substance within 1,000 feet of schools.

Tykeeyah Armstrong, 18, of Cordele, was arrested and faces charges of hindering the apprehension of a fugitive/criminal, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, possession of Marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a housing project and two counts of possession of controlled substance within 1,000 feet of schools.

Tykeemah Armstrong, 21, of Cordele was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a housing project and two counts of possession of controlled substance within 1,000 feet of schools.

A 16-year-old was also taken to the Crisp County Youth Detention Center and charged with possession of drug-related objects, possession of a handgun by a minor, two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a housing project, two counts of possession of controlled substance within 1,000 feet of schools.

©2023 Cox Media Group