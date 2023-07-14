Search for suspect underway in deadly hostage situation at South Fulton home

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — City of South Fulton police were on the scene of a deadly SWAT situation inside a home and they are searching for the suspect involved.

Police blocked off the area for hours after receiving calls of a homicide-SWAT situation around 6 p.m.

Police confirmed one person is dead and at least one hostage was inside the home on Lamp Post Place.

SFPD said they arrived to the home and found a man lying dead in the roadway.

Police said the suspect ran into a residence on Lamp Post Place and made threats to people inside with a weapon.

One of the victims in the home fled from the house in fear for their safety, according to police.

Police said the suspect was not seen leaving the residence, so it was believed that the suspect was still inside with another occupant of the residence, who is disabled.

SWAT responded to the location and did not locate the suspect in the residence.

Now, a search for the suspect is underway after South Police confirmed the suspect appeared to have fled the location before the SWAT teams arrived.

The disabled resident was found unharmed.

Exclusive video showed what appears to be the shooter looking out of the window of the home and recording the incident on his cell phone.

Major Tamika Pritchett with South Fulton Police said they are still investigating.

“This is an ongoing homicide investigation. We have one male that’s deceased, that we’ve not yet identified and a possible hostage situation inside the residence. SWAT has been activated and is on scene,” Pritchett said.

©2023 Cox Media Group