Search for missing 2-year-old continues and expands

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The search for a missing 2-year-old boy is expanding.

J’Asiah Mitchell went missing five days ago.

Crews fully drained a small lake in East Point near where J’Asiah’s father lives, but their search yielded nothing.

East Point police confirmed they also searched a landfill in Griffin, but nothing was discovered there either.

Mitchell’s family members searched the apartment complex where they believe he was last spotted for a second day on Sunday.

Family members handed out flyers to residents and posted them all over the apartment complex.

J’Asiah’s grandmother, Lariesa Mitchell, said they won’t stop searching for him.

“My daughter wants to look for her son, so that’s what we’re going to do. We’re going to look wherever she wants to look, wherever she wants to go. Whatever idea she comes up with and thinks she might need to go check it out, we’re right behind her,” she said.

East Point police have confirmed that they are working other leads as well.

J’Asiah’s father, Artavious North, originally claimed his son had been kidnapped at gunpoint.

But DeKalb County police arrested him and charged him with making a false statement after his story didn’t hold up.

