Search continues for teen suspected of killing 14-year-old outside Spalding County football game

Kaomarion Kendricks Kaomarion Kendricks, 18, is wanted on outstanding warrants for murder, aggravated assault, possession of a pistol by persons under 18, reckless conduct, and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.

GRIFFIN, Ga. — Grief counselors were available to help students at Griffin High School on Monday after a student was killed outside a football game over the weekend.

Griffin police said they are still looking for the suspected shooter, Kaomarion Kendricks, 17.

Police found the 14-year-old victim, later identified as Emmanuel Dorsey, a freshman at Griffin High School, at the corner of South 5th Street and Poplar Street.

According to police, Kendricks shot Dorsey outside a football game between Griffin High School and Spalding High School.

In a statement, school district officials wrote in part:

“Counselors and mental health clinicians will be present at both high schools Monday to provide support for students and staff.

A suspect is being investigated. The suspect and victim knew each other. This was not a random shooting.”

The circumstances that led up to the shooting remain unclear.

Police are asking anyone with information about the whereabouts of Kendricks to please contact them at (770) 229-6450.

Police say Kendricks may have changed his appearance since the shooting to avoid being arrested.

If you see him, police say do not approach him.

