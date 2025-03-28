Search continues for missing 5-year-old in Lawrenceville

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA — Police and volunteers are searching for a missing 5-year-old boy who wandered away from his home Thursday afternoon in Gwinnett County.

Indie Bullock, a nonverbal child, was last seen around the Reflections on Sweetwater apartment complex in Lawrenceville. According to police, Indie was on the patio of his first-floor unit when he jumped over the railing and ran off. His mother immediately called 911, prompting an urgent search effort.

“We’ve had our committee do response teams, our air 1 has also responded and flown over as well as the FD drone in reference to this missing juvenile,” said Sergeant James Lawson with Gwinnett County Police. “We’ll continue the search for Indie and hopefully we have good results here.”

Search crews have canvassed the area, including a pond on the property, but so far, Indie has not been found. The department’s swift water team also responded and found no sign of the boy near the water.

Indie Bullock is described as a Black boy, approximately 3 feet tall and weighing 45 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, green shorts, and no shoes.

A grid search is ongoing around the apartment complex, and authorities are urging anyone with information or who may see Indie to call 911 immediately.

The search for Indie will resume at sunrise Friday morning.