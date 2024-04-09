'Screaming' half-naked woman kicked Georgia officer in groin, threw rocks at cars, police say

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. — A Georgia woman is facing charges after police say she kicked an officer in the groin and then punched another in the chest.

Tybee Island police said they were called out to the area around 17th Street and Strand Avenue on Saturday over reports of a woman “screaming, cussing, and throwing objects in the road,” the department confirmed to WJCL-TV.

Once authorities got to the scene, they found Amber Marie Wiseman, 33, “clinging to the side of a vehicle and screaming at the people inside.”

They also noted that she appeared to be naked from the waist down, the TV station reported.

When officers tried to arrest Wiseman, she reportedly kicked one of the officers in the groin. Once in the car, police said she then tried kicking out the back windshield of the patrol car.

Witnesses said Wiseman had also been throwing rocks and even traffic cones at cars nearby.

Once police got her to the jail, Wiseman stripped naked and shoved her clothes down the toilet, flooding her cell, the TV station reported.

“As officers attempted to move her to a dry location, she punched one of them in the chest,” a police report said.

According to jail records, Wiseman has been charged with public indecency, disorderly conduct, criminal trespass, obstruction of law enforcement, felony obstruction and simple battery on a law enforcement officer.

©2024 Cox Media Group