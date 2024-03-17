School resource officer fired following investigation, Ga. sheriff’s office says

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A school resource officer is out of a job following an investigation by the GBI.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed that on Feb. 29. 2024 the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office requested an investigation involving a school resource officer.
The officer was identified as David Jackels.
The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office said that Jackels was fired from his job as a school resource officer on March 1.
Details were not released regarding what the investigation entailed.
Since this is a pending investigation, HCSO said nothing else will be released until it is finalized.