School resource officer fired following investigation, Ga. sheriff’s office says

Habersham County Sheriff's Office

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A school resource officer is out of a job following an investigation by the GBI.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed that on Feb. 29. 2024 the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office requested an investigation involving a school resource officer.

The officer was identified as David Jackels.

The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office said that Jackels was fired from his job as a school resource officer on March 1.

Details were not released regarding what the investigation entailed.

Since this is a pending investigation, HCSO said nothing else will be released until it is finalized.

