School districts closing or moving to virtual learning Tuesday for winter weather

METRO ATLANTA — Parts of north Georgia will see a wintry mix move through the area Tuesday morning.
WSB Meteorologist Christina Edwards has been tracking the system moving into north Georgia. A winter weather advisory is in effect for several counties.
The winter weather advisory has been expanded to include Carroll, Cobb, Douglas, Forsyth, Fulton, and Paulding Counties beginning at 4 a.m. Tuesday and lasting until noon. A wintry mix and light glaze of ice are possible for the counties under the advisory.
After the system moves out of the area, Edwards says there will be dangerous cold temperatures for Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
Here is a list of the schools that have announced changes to their schedules for Tuesday.
CLOSED
- Atlanta Public Schools
- Bartow County Schools
- Bremen City Schools
- Catoosa County Schools
- Cherokee County Schools
- Cobb County Schools
- DeKalb County Schools
- Douglas County Schools
- Floyd County Schools
- Gordon County Schools
- Georgia Northwestern Technical
- Haralson County School District
- Marietta City Schools
- Rome City Schools
VIRTUAL
- Carroll County School System (Distance Learning Plan)
- Clayton County Schools
- Decatur City Schools
- Fannin County Schools
- Forsyth County Schools
- Gilmer County Schools
- Paulding County Schools
- Pickens County Schools
- Polk County Schools
- Union County Schools
DELAYED
- Georgia State University will delay opening until 10:30 a.m. All in-person classes with a start time before 10:30 am are canceled
