School districts closing or moving to virtual learning Tuesday for winter weather

METRO ATLANTA — Parts of north Georgia will see a wintry mix move through the area Tuesday morning.

WSB Meteorologist Christina Edwards has been tracking the system moving into north Georgia. A winter weather advisory is in effect for several counties.

The winter weather advisory has been expanded to include Carroll, Cobb, Douglas, Forsyth, Fulton, and Paulding Counties beginning at 4 a.m. Tuesday and lasting until noon. A wintry mix and light glaze of ice are possible for the counties under the advisory.

After the system moves out of the area, Edwards says there will be dangerous cold temperatures for Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Here is a list of the schools that have announced changes to their schedules for Tuesday.

CLOSED

Atlanta Public Schools

Bartow County Schools

Bremen City Schools

Catoosa County Schools

Cherokee County Schools

Cobb County Schools

DeKalb County Schools

Douglas County Schools

Floyd County Schools

Gordon County Schools

Georgia Northwestern Technical

Haralson County School District

Marietta City Schools

Rome City Schools

VIRTUAL

Carroll County School System (Distance Learning Plan)

Clayton County Schools

Decatur City Schools

Fannin County Schools

Forsyth County Schools

Gilmer County Schools

Paulding County Schools

Pickens County Schools

Polk County Schools

Union County Schools

DELAYED

Georgia State University will delay opening until 10:30 a.m. All in-person classes with a start time before 10:30 am are canceled

