SC coroner resigns after stealing prescription drugs from the dead, deputies say

AIKEN COUNTY, Sc. — A coroner who worked near the Georgia border resigned after allegedly stealing prescription drugs from the dead, South Carolina deputies told Channel 2 Action News.

The coroner responded to a home in Aiken, S.C. to secure evidence for law enforcement.

When the coroner arrived, he met with a woman on the scene who showed the coroner where all of the prescription drugs were located.

The coroner secured prescription medications from the home and relocated them to a shed in the backyard and secured the pill bottles and several plastic pouches that contained pills, according to deputies.

The pills were then taken to the back of the patrol car.

When speaking to WJBF, Aiken County officials identified the coroner who mishandled the prescription drugs as Alton Smith.

Officials told WJBF that Smith was placed on his administrative leave and then resigned from the role.

