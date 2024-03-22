Savannah Bananas series in metro Atlanta postponed to Saturday

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Savannah Bananas are throwing a change-up for their weekend series in Gwinnett County.

The team confirmed to Channel 2′s Alison Mastrangelo that it is rescheduling Friday night’s game due to rain. The Bananas will now host a doubleheader at CoolRay Field on Saturday at 12 p.m. and 7 p.m.

People who had tickets to Friday’s game will see new tickets in their account for the 12 p.m. game Saturday. Tickets for the 7 p.m. game will still be valid at that time.

For Game 1, the parking lot opens at 9 a.m. followed by the gates at 10:30 a.m. For Game 2, the parking lot opens at 4 p.m. followed by the gates at 5:30 p.m.

“All ticket purchasers will receive an email with all ticket related information and details,” the Bananas wrote.

The team says you may see tickets being sold on third-party sites like StubHub and SeatGeek. They warn against purchasing tickets from people on social media accounts and say any fake tickets will not be accepted.

“Banana Ball” has taken the sports world by storm with its silly rules, trick plays and dancing. Tickets for the 2023 tour sold out quickly.

