Sandy Springs woman who vanished after taking Uber found safe

HALL COUNTY, GA — A 33-year-old Sandy Springs woman who was reported missing on Friday has been found safe.

Hall County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed Mariam Busola Oyedotun was found safe on Tuesday.

Oyedotun took an Uber to Flowery Branch for a job interview as a nanny and was last heard from around 6 p.m. on Friday.

Officials say Oyedotun told a relative that the position had been filled and her phone battery was low. Deputies and investigators have spoken with several people who spoke with Oyedotun and saw her on Friday.

Authorities are investigating.