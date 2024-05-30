Sandy Springs police arrest man wanted on drug warrants after dangerous high-speed chase

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — On Tuesday, Sandy Springs police received a FLOCK camera notification from Alpharetta that a Black BMW X6 ran from police when they tried to make a traffic stop.

Police determined that the car was registered to Brian Atsu, who had arrest warrants out of Forsyth County and Dawson County for drug violations.

Detectives were able to track the car to the area of Morgan Falls Road and also learned the same car ran from an attempted traffic stop earlier that day in Sandy Springs.

Detectives found the BMW in the Harbor Pointe Apartment complex and tried to make another traffic stop, but Atsu sped away.

Police used a spike strip to puncture three of the car’s four tires, then performed a PIT maneuver on the BMW on Dalrymple Road at Spalding Drive, forcing the car off the road.

Atsu jumped out and ran, but officers found him hiding in some plants.

Atsu was charged with fleeing and attempting to elude, expired registration, improper lane change, reckless driving, VGCSA possession of a Schedule II narcotic, and felony obstruction.



