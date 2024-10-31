Sandy Springs PD looking for person of interest in incident of man shooting woman in hotel room

SANDY SPRINGS, GA — Sandy Springs police are asking the public for help in identifying a person of interest allegedly involved with an incident of a woman shot in the abdomen at a hotel.

On Wednesday, October 30 around 11:15 p.m., Sandy Springs police received a call about a woman who was shot in the abdomen.

Officers arrived at a local hotel and the woman who was in stable condition was transported to a hospital.

CID detectives took over the scene once they arrived and are looking into an unidentified man who was captured on hotel CCTV.

He is a black male with a medium black beard, approximately 5′10″-6′2″, and weighs approximately 160-180 pounds.

At the time of the alleged incident, he was wearing a black head covering, orange and black plaid shirt, black pants with an orange belt, and tan colored boots. He was wearing several accessories including eyeglasses, a necklace, a stud nose ring, and a wristwatch.

Anyone who may have any information on the incident or the unidentified man can contact Detective Tomlin at 770-551-3321 or itomlin@sandyspringsga.gov.