Sandy Springs City Council candidate arrested on DUI charge

SANDY SPRINGS, GA — A candidate for the Sandy Springs City Council is facing charges after police say she was arrested for driving under the influence early Saturday morning.

According to Sandy Springs police, officers pulled over Shemika Michelle Sullivan, a candidate for the District 4 council seat, around 3:30 a.m. near Glenridge Drive. Investigators say Sullivan’s vehicle was spotted weaving across the roadway.

When officers approached, they reported Sullivan smelled of alcohol and was asked to complete several field sobriety tests. Police say she was then arrested and charged with DUI along with other traffic violations.

Records indicate Sullivan is currently running for a seat on the Sandy Springs City Council.

WSB’s Daphne Young contributed to this story