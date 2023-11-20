Local

FOR SALE: You can own this historic home in Roswell for under $500K

Hembree House in Roswell 780 Hembree Road (Georgia Trust)

ROSWELL, Ga. — Have you thought about purchasing and restoring a historic home? The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation has an opportunity for you.

The nonprofit organization says it is looking for someone to buy the Pierce Hembree House in Roswell. The 1,405 square-foot, historic home is being sold through the trust’s revolving fund program for $415,000.

Pierce Hembree moved into the Folk Victorian-style home in 1903 and lived on the property until 1918. His descendants also lived there for generations, according to the trust.

The home features one bedroom, two bathrooms, large attic and two barns on the property. Interested buyers should be aware that the property will be sold “as is” and cannot be demolished or moved.

The trust says the buyer who purchases the home will also have to sign a rehabilitation agreement to keep the historic integrity of the property when any work is done.

WSB-TV’s Courtney Martinez contributed to this report.

